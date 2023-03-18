Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Local Surfest women's hopes ready to rise to the occasion

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
March 19 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amelie Bourke will be one of the main local chances at the Surfest women's 5000-point regional qualifying series event next week at Merewether. Pictures World Surf League

Merewether tyro Amelie Bourke hopes a home-break advantage can help her last-ditch shot at making the Challenger Series at Surfest's women's contest next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.