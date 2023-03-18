Local Surfest women's hopes ready to rise to the occasion

Merewether tyro Amelie Bourke hopes a home-break advantage can help her last-ditch shot at making the Challenger Series at Surfest's women's contest next week.
Bourke, her good friend Ellie Lambkin and former Surfest winner Philippa Anderson are among the locals out to make the most of their chance in the final event of the Australia/Oceania regional qualifying series.
The top four in the rankings, and a wildcard, will make the second-tier Challenger Series, where spots on the Championship Tour for 2024 are up for grabs.
And Surfest's women's event is not only the last chance to qualify, but also one of the most important contests, with the maximum 5000 points on offer.
Anderson, who won Surfest as a 17-year-old in 2009, was the best positioned of the trio heading into this week's 3000-point Central Coast Pro at Avoca.
She was fifth on the standings before a quarter-final finish on Friday.
Anderson has been a consistent performer on the qualifying series for more than a decade and has come close several times to making the dream tour.
For many years, Anderson carried the hopes of the Hunter in women's surfing but she has been joined in recent times by a new wave of young talent including Bourke, Lambkin, Madison Poole, Jasmine Sampson and Logan Dalton.
Bourke, 20, is having her best season on the QS and sat 13th before an early exit at Avoca this week.
However, a win at Surfest, or run to the finals, could be enough to put her in the mix.
With the last event just "a couple of blocks away" from her home, Bourke was looking to make the most of the opportunity.
"It just gives you confidence being at home," said Bourke, who made it through her round of 64 heat at Surfest last year.
"It will be really good just surfing the home break and having family around.
"Last year it was actually huge at Surfest on finals day.
"I'd love it to be in that six-foot range again, that would be really good."
Bourke first competed on the QS in 2018 and ranked 33rd and 31st the past two campaigns after gradually competing at more open competitions.
This year a ninth at the Tweed Coast Pro and fifth at the Great Lakes Pro have put her into contention late in the season.
"I'm really happy with how it's going," Bourke said.
"It's starting to click, which is really good.
"It probably just comes down to experience, and I've got a coach at the events last year and this year, and this year it's starting to come together."
Bourke has had help on the road from coach Adam Dufner, while gaining guidance at home from Hamish Nelson.
She also has a training partner in Lambkin, who was 21st on the QS regional standings before a round of 64 loss at Avoca.
"There's heaps of younger girls out there now around home, which is great," she said.
"I surf with Ellie pretty much every day when we're at home together and it's good. We push each other."
Bourke has been juggling her studies in exercise and sports science at Newcastle university with her surfing ambitions.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
