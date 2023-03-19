Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

NSW paramedics to leave non-urgent patients at hospital: says Health Services Union

By Maureen Dettre
Updated March 20 2023 - 8:39am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ambulances will leave non-urgent patients at NSW hospitals to address the issue of ramping. (Flavio Brancaleone/AAP PHOTOS)

Frustrated NSW paramedics are taking matters into their own hands - vowing to leave non-urgent patients at hospitals so they can get back on the road to attend emergencies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.