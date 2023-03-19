Newcastle Herald
Everybody's Home campaign calls on the Government to build at least 25,000 social homes each year for 20 years

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
Updated March 20 2023 - 8:30am, first published 5:30am
Housing crisis: experts warn social and affordable housing must be a national priority

National housing campaign Everybody's Home has warned that Hunter renters on low incomes will continue to struggle to make ends meet even with scheduled increases to Centrelink and Commonwealth Rent Assistance payments.

