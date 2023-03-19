IT TOOK 13 winch operations to extract a group of bushwalkers near the Barrington Tops on the weekend.
The group of six walkers called for help on Saturday afternoon when one of the men they were hiking with started to experience chest pains.
"Their remote location meant the best option was to winch the man out by helicopter," a statement from NSW Ambulance said.
A medical team onboard the Toll Ambulance Rescue helicopter performed the rescue, while also assessing the remaining bushwalkers as healthy and uninjured. The patient was taken to Williamtown airport for transfer to hospital.
Before departing the site the air crew left food, water and shelter for the group while two special operations paramedics made their way to the group on foot.
The paramedics finally reached the group at about 3.30am Sunday and stayed with them until the morning when a Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called in to winch the entire group out.
The rescue finally wrapped up about 1pm.
