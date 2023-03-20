Quick plays: A weekend in Newcastle sport on March 18-19, 2023

It was an action-packed weekend of sport for Novocastrians, starting with a depleted Newcastle Knights putting up a gallant fight in their loss to the Dolphins at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night.
But what a performance from some of the Knights' rising talent.
Adam O'Brien declared the Knights were on the right track despite the defeat.
The Knights coach said post-match: "There's something about this mob this year that I just feel like we've got something about us ... there's some grittiness amongst them."
They're likely to need that grittiness again next round with Daniel Saifiti set to join the list of long-term unavailable players.
Both the men's and women's Jets teams held the ascendancy in their A-League clashes before conceding late to share the points over the weekend.
They face a battle for the wooden spoon when they host last-placed Wellington in their final home game of the season at No.2 Sportsground this Saturday.
Their male counterparts, however, remain in the hunt for a top-six finals berth but need to start picking up some wins.
Things don't get any easier for the Jets, who have three key players out suspended for their clash against leaders Melbourne City on April 2.
The Seagulls, endeavouring to secure the club's first back-to-back crowns in more than four decades, produced a dominant display at No.1 Sportsground on the weekend to beat Wests by 234 runs.
Wallsend, missing the chance to play finals in 2019-20 when COVID brought a premature end to the competition, last made a showdown in 2011-12 and last held the trophy in 2006-07.
The Falcons men and women both took wins over Manly at Newcastle Basketball Stadium in NBL1 East action on Saturday night.
In her first appearance of the season, Nicole Munger (21 points, 19 rebounds, four assists) inspired the Falcons women to a nine-point victory to register their second straight win.
Big men Myles Cherry (15 points, eight rebounds) and Tom Dawson (12 points, nine rebounds) and American recruit Anthony Gaines (13 points, five rebounds, two assists) led the way in the men's game.
Broadmeadow, Charlestown and Newcastle Olympic continued winning starts to NPL Women's Northern NSW with convincing results in round three over the weekend while Maitland posted their first points.
Both Sunday afternoon games - Maitland against New Lambton at Cooks Square Park and Mid Coast versus Olympic in Taree - were rescheduled to evening kick-offs due to extreme heat.
Olympic went behind early and it took some effort to square the ledger before running away with the result at the death against a gritty, young Mid Coast side.
Meanwhile, a 10-man Broadmeadow pulled off a stoppage-time derby win over Olympic, while Charlestown cemented themselves as title contenders in round three of the NPL Men's NNSW.
Cooks Hill remain unbeaten while newcomers New Lambton earned their first point with a big result against the defending champions.
The Newcastle Rebels will nervously await findings from the match-review committee this week with hooker Luke Huth in doubt for the NSW Country Championships decider after being sent off and put on report in the semi-finals.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
