Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Quick plays: A weekend in Newcastle sport on March 18-19, 2023

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated March 20 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was an action-packed weekend of sport for Novocastrians, starting with a depleted Newcastle Knights putting up a gallant fight in their loss to the Dolphins at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.