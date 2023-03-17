The Newcastle Jets conceded two second-half goals to draw 2-2 with Adelaide in round 18 of A-League Women at Coopers Stadium on Friday night.
The Jets held a 2-0 advantage at the break after a disciplined first-half performance, in which goalkeeper Claire Coelho saved a penalty in between Lucy Johnson and Lauren Allan scoring.
But Katie Bowler was left unmarked in the box to pull back a goal for the hosts in the 53rd minute then Emilia Murray finished at the back post in the 88th minute to ensure the two sides shared the points.
The result lifted the 10th-placed Jets to 11 points, two ahead of last-placed Wellington, and mathematically killed off any hopes Adelaide (18 points) had of a top-four finish.
Johnson's 19th-minute finish from directly in front of Adelaide's goal was her first A-League Women's goal and came after a clever run by Murphy Agnew .
One minute later, an outstretched Coelho, in just her third appearance of the season, tipped the ball around her right post to deny Maruschka Waldus from the penalty spot.
The penalty was awarded after Coelho fouled Reds forward Fiona Worts without the ball just inside the edge of the 18-yard box.
Allan, who scored both goals in Newcastle's 2-0 win over the Reds at No.2 Sportsground on New Year's Eve, extended the visitors' lead in the 29th minute after Emily Garnier's long ball put the forward in behind Adelaide's defence and beat goalkeeper Annalee Grove one-on-one.
The Reds applied plenty of attacking pressure late in the first half but Newcastle stood strong.
Gaps opened up in the second half, however, as Adelaide chased the game. In total, the Reds had 26 shots to Newcastle's 10 and were finally rewarded.
The Jets next host Phoenix in a game which could determine the wooden spoon at No.2 Sportsground on March 25.
There were four changes to Newcastle's starting side from their previous outing.
Centre-back pair Taren King and Emily Garnier returned after being sidelined through suspension for Newcastle's 4-0 loss to Melbourne City in round 16.
Coelho replaced Georgina Worth and Sophie Stapleford came in for forward Lara Gooch, who was left out of the match-day squad. Teigen Allen and Leia Puxty reverted to the bench.
Meanwhile, Brisbane were docked three competition points on Friday after being found to have fielded a suspended player on March 11 in a win over Western United (36), who consequently returned to the top of the table.
Brisbane dropped to 17 points ahead of their clash with Western Sydney (16) at Wanderers Park on Sunday.
In other round-18 action on Saturday, Melbourne City (28) play Sydney (33), Canberra (21) host Victory (26) and Phoenix take on Perth (19).
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
