Newcastle Jets share points in A-League Women's game of two halves against Adelaide Reds at Coopers Stadium in March 17, 2023: Round 18

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated March 17 2023 - 7:56pm, first published 7:30pm
Jets goalkeeper Claire Coelho had a strong game for Newcastle, including saving a first-half penalty, in a 2-2 draw with Adelaide at Coopers Stadium on Friday. Picture Getty Images

The Newcastle Jets conceded two second-half goals to draw 2-2 with Adelaide in round 18 of A-League Women at Coopers Stadium on Friday night.

Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

