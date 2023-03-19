NPL: Charlestown show title credentials as Broadmeadow defy odds in derby win

A 10-man Broadmeadow pulled off a stoppage-time derby win over Olympic, while Charlestown cemented themselves as title contenders in round three of the NPL men's Northern NSW.
Broadmeadow won 3-2 at Darling Street Oval on Saturday with a header from Will Ingram in the 91st minute sparking wild celebrations.
Magic lost Keanu Moore to a straight red card in the 36th minute for a challenge on Jye Rodway with Broadmeadow up 2-1. Olympic equalised in the 78th minute with a header from US import Hamza Moosvi.
Earlier, Jarred Baker hit a quality volley to put Magic ahead in the eighth minute. Dylan Burston equalised at a goalmouth scramble in the 15th and Bailey Wells hit a great strike across his body to give the visitors the lead again in the 34th.
Olympic's Jared Muller also blazed wide a dot shot in the 24th minute after Magic keeper Cesar Serpa was penalised for a foul while punching the ball clear.
In the late game on Saturday at Cooks Square Park, Charlestown remained unbeaten leaders with a 2-1 victory over 2022 premiers Maitland.
Taylor Regan put Azzurri ahead in the eighth minute off a deflected free kick. Rhys Cooper levelled with a shot curled into the top-right corner in the 66th minute before Kyle Munns got a touch on a Jett White ball into the box in the 86th.
Azzurri coach James Pascoe was pleased with the effort given the absence of Rene Ferguson (shoulder), Matt Johnson (suspended) and Miguel Fernandez (hamstring). Harry Frendo (hamstring) was also kept safe on the bench.
"It was massive, especially given the bodies we had out," Pascoe said.
"We had to tweak how we normally like to play, and try to control the game without the ball. If you give Maitland space, they take it. If you give them uncontested chances, they take them, and for 96 minutes we didn't really give them either."
Also on Saturday, Cooks Hill remained unbeaten after a 2-2 draw with Valentine at No.2 Sportsground, while Adamstown downed Lake Macquarie 3-2.
Nick Russell levelled with a stoppage-time penalty for Cooks Hill, who trailed 2-0 inside 22 minutes. Brock Beveridge nodded in a rebound off the crossbar in the 35th minute for 2-1.
On Friday night, New Lambton earned their first NPL point, drawing 1-1 with Lambton Jaffas at No.2 Sportsground, and the Bears downed a 10-man Edgeworth at Weston Park.
Edgeworth's Tyson Jackson was given a straight red for a challenge in the 76th minute with the score 2-2. Dieusel Kandundaho then set up Jacob Dundas for the close-range winner in the 86th.
Kandundaho earlier did the same for Cooper Buswell's equaliser in the 52nd.
Jacob Pepper had opened the scoring for Edgeworth off a free kick rebound in the 12th. Buswell scored again in the 55th for 2-1 before Sascha Montefiore levelled for the Eagles in the 60th.
The results left Weston, Edgeworth and Magic equal in second spot on six points, three behind Azzurri.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
