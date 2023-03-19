Newcastle Herald
NPL: Charlestown show title credentials as Broadmeadow defy odds in derby win

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
March 19 2023 - 4:30pm
Broadmeadow's Keanu Moore heads to the sheds after copping a red card in the 36th minute against Newcastle Olympic at Darling Street Oval on Saturday. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

A 10-man Broadmeadow pulled off a stoppage-time derby win over Olympic, while Charlestown cemented themselves as title contenders in round three of the NPL men's Northern NSW.

