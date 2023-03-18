COACH Scott Coleman still has "five or six" positions to nail down before the Hunter Wildfires kick off their Shute Shield campaign against Manly at No.2 Sportsground on April 1.
But Coleman is far more assured - and happier - than he was a fortnight ago.
The Wildfires completed their preseason with a resounding 48-25 triumph over Queensland powerhouse club Bond University at St John Oval on Saturday.
The home side dominated from the outset and led 35-7 at half-time.
The romp followed a 22-14 loss to West Harbour last week and a 55-27 surrender to Warringah in their first trial.
"We were really good in the first half, especially," Coleman said. "We had the wind behind us and had all the territory. We were a lot more direct than we had been in the past two games and were more patient with the ball. We will get better and better. Our second grade were strong as well. I need to watch the game again and have a really good look at it. There are probably five or six positions I'm not sure on yet."
Former NSW Waratahs hooker Andrew Tuala returned from a four-week playing stint with the Houtson Sabercats in Major League Rigby in the US and was strong.
He played the first half at hooker and the final 20 minutes at loose head prop.
"We were really solid in the set piece and controlled the ball," Coleman said. "AT was a big part of that. We scored a try from a driving maul and defensively we were strong."
Connor Winchester, after being eased back from a quad strain against West Harbour, was full throttle.
"Connor was really good. He played nice and direct," Coleman said. "We spoke about it at training. We want to go through teams, rather than try to go around teams. He had a strong running game, he passed well and kicked well. It was all really good."
Nate de Thierry made a successful switch from fullback to inside centre, while Dan Fransen made the most of his opportunity at the back.
"Nate gave us a second ball-player and took the line on well for a little fella,' Coleman said "We scored a couple of really good team tries. Dan was dangerous every time he touched the ball. We have had three really heavy training weeks so it was good to rack up a big score. We will freshen them up this week, then focus on Manly."
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Or if your story has open comments:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.