Maitland Magpies post first points while Newcastle Olympic survive early scare in Taree: NPLW NNSW round 3, 2023

Renee Valentine
Renee Valentine
Updated March 19 2023 - 9:10pm, first published 9:00pm
Newcastle Olympic's Georgia Amess, pictured in last year's NPLW NNSW grand final, scored a match brace in Taree on Sunday. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Broadmeadow, Charlestown and Newcastle Olympic continued winning starts to NPL Women's Northern NSW with convincing results in round three over the weekend while Maitland posted their first points.

