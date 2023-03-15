Kiarra Lewis may have wondered where she would fit into a star-studded Broadmeadow side, but coach Jake Curley had no doubts.
The 23-year-old forward joined the NPLW Northern NSW heavyweights as a last-minute signing ahead of round one.
She has started both games - a 4-1 win over New Lambton and 5-1 victory against Mid Coast - and is already proving a key acquisition.
Lewis, who played for Adamstown before joining Maitland mid-season last year, has quickly formed cohesive combinations in the front third for Magic.
She pressured the Mid Coast defence into playing a rushed back pass in the opening stages of play to set up Adriana Konjarski's first of a four-goal haul.
Lewis then stepped around a defender, cut along the byline and crossed into the 18-yard box, where Lucy Jerram played Konjarski in for a second goal.
The four-goal rout was later completed when Lewis laid a perfectly weighted ball in behind Mid Coast's backline for an advancing Konjarski, who has joined Magic after playing a lead role in Warners Bay's premiership-championship team last year.
"Kiarra has been really good for us," Curley said.
"She tackles. She challenges. She runs. She's got a left foot. I was really happy with her [against Mid Coast]."
Lewis is enjoying playing in a team with so much experience, including Konjarski, midfielder Gemma Harrison and centre-back Kirstyn Antoni, who have all played national league.
Magic have been a top-two side since returning to Northern NSW Football's top-flight women's competition in 2020 but are yet to play in a grand final.
The early signs are promising and Lewis is excited to see where the season goes.
"It's nice to have people in the middle who are fighting for that ball and wanting that goal," Lewis said.
"AJ is a great player, and the same with Lucy. The team has so much talent. That's why before going there I thought, 'Am I good enough to even be there'. But being with those quality players brings everyone up.
"Only being a second game in and already having somewhat of an impact to the team is pretty exciting to what we can actually do this season.
"I just want to continue moving forward and improving on myself as well as helping the team get those results."
Curley feels Magic "are in a good spot" after two games, and so he should.
Midfielders Kobie Ferguson and Keziah White are still to return from a season on the sidelines due to injury while strike weapon Chelsea Lucas is also nursing an ankle complaint.
Magic next face Adamstown, who are also unbeaten in two starts, at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Saturday night.
