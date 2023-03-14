NPL ground delays cause surface tension

Frustrations are growing at Valentine, who will be without their redeveloped home ground at Croudace Bay Complex for most of the NPL NNSW season.
Valentine played only four games last year at the venue, which had poor drainage and was among the hardest hit in the rain-marred season.
However, the club were excited about 2023 after a multimillion dollar off-season revamp of the complex, which included a new pitch and drainage.
But while the new clubhouse and changerooms have long been ready for use, turf has yet to be laid.
Valentine were initially told by Lake Macquarie City Council that they would be on the pitch in April but they have since been notified it will not be available until June 1 at the earliest.
Lambton Jaffas have faced similar frustrations with their Edden Oval surface, which has undergone much-needed drainage improvements.
However, delays in the work have meant the ground is unavailable for match use until April 22, when they ironically host Valentine.
In the meantime, Jaffas and Valentine have had to scramble to find alternate venues for their home games.
On the pitch, Valentine have welcomed back Canadian striker Tyrone Mulder, who was one of their best last season.
On Saturday at No.2 Sportsground in round three, they face a Cooks Hill side missing striker Jamie Byrnes, who was given a two-match ban on Tuesday after being sent off for violent conduct in the 1-1 draw with Adamstown.
