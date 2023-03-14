Newcastle-born wingback Jacob Dowse will be out to keep the A-League finals' hopes of Perth Glory alive and put a major dent in the play-off plans of the Jets if selected for the trip home on Saturday night.
The eighth-placed Jets (24 points) host the 10th placed Glory (23 points) at McDonald Jones Stadium in a clash that could shape the final stage of the season.
Regardless of the result, there is a strong chance that Dowse could end up in Newcastle colours next season.
Dowse is on a scholarship contract at the Glory after a successful trial last September.
Glory coach Ruben Zadkovich, who Dowse played under at Broadmeadow Magic, told the Newcastle Herald in January that he was keen to secure the 22-year-old to a long-term deal.
"He will stay here and step up to a professional contract which he deserves. He is comfortable and happy here," Zadkovich said.
However, Dowse is yet to put pen to paper, which leaves the door open for a return home.
Newcastle Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske confirmed the Jets' interest in Dowse on Tuesday.
"We would love to be able to get him back to Newcastle," Mattiske said. "As a Newcastle boy, that is exactly what we want to be doing."
Dowse made his A-League debut off the bench in round three and provided four assists in his opening eight appearances. However, he has not featured in the past three games.
The Jets have 11 players, headed by co-captain Matt Jurman, striker Beka Mikeltadze, Japanese winger Manabu Saito and fellow regulars Angus Thurgate, Jason Hoffman off contract at the end of the season.
Lucas Mauragis, a left side specialist, will return from a loan stint at Wellington Phoenix but the squad is far from settled.
"You are always focused on what your squad looks like next season," Mattiske said. "There are some decisions we need to make now and there are decisions we will make later. We are working through that."
Meanwhile, Socceroos skipper Mat Ryan has urged Adelaide United wonderkid Nestory Irankunda to make the most of his call-up after being brought into Graham Arnold's squad.
Irankunda has been named as a training player for friendlies against Ecuador in Sydney on Friday, March 24, and Melbourne on Tuesday, March 28.
The 17-year-old has yet to start an A-League game, but has scored three goals from the substitutes' bench in his last three games.
"It's only good for us as a national team that these guys are taking their opportunities and fingers crossed he can continue with that form," Ryan said.
"The responsibility lies with him with (and) how well he's able to do that when he's in camp.
"(Adelaide captain) Craig Goodwin is playing a great mentoring role there, he said over the weekend he's got his arm around his shoulder and he's sharing his experience.
"If he (Irankunda) is an inquisitive guy, hopefully the other senior boys in the group can have an impact and influence on him to raise his game and can become an even better player from being in there."
Irankunda's rise is in contrast to the form of another precocious talent in Garang Kuol, who Ryan said would bounce back from a testing start to life in Scotland with Heart of Midlothian.
Kuol has struggled for game time after being loaned to Hearts following his transfer to Premier League club Newcastle United from the Central Coast Mariners.
"You've got to stay resilient and have that mentality that nothing's going to stop you," Ryan said.
"In the time I've been with Garang he's come across as having a really strong mentality.
"I've spoken to him a few times post-World Cup, but he's always struck me as someone with a lot of self confidence and belief as well as being hardworking."
