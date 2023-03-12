THE Newcastle Jets have received a double boost ahead of the must-win clash against Perth Glory at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.
Teenage sensation Archie Goodwin is set to return after arriving back in Newcastle on Tuesday from Uzbekistan, where he helped steer the Young Socceroos to the quarter-finals of the under-20 Asian Cup.
Japanese winger Manabu Saito is also likely to be available despite being replaced late in the 4-2 loss to Adelaide last Saturday with what appeared a serious injury.
Saito clutched at his left leg and was in agony after a tangle with Adelaide right back Javi Lopez near the touchline.
"I'm not sure if it was studs or the way he fell," Jets coach Arthur Papas said after the match.
However, the injury is a cork rather than structural damage and, barring any setbacks, Saito should be recovered in time.
The 31-year-old caused Adelaide problems with this footwork and clever runs.
Goodwin had scored in consecutive games off the bench before going into camp with the Young Socceroos last month and has missed the past five games.
The 18-year-old continued his strong form at the under-20 Asian Cup. In the final group game against Qatar, Goodwin scored a goal, provided an assist and won a penalty in a 20-minute cameo off the bench.
He then converted from the spot in the quarter-final loss to Uzbekistan on penalties.
The loss to Adelaide - the Jets' third straight - left Newcastle in seventh place on 24 points, three behind Sydney FC with six games remaining.
In the past two seasons, the sixth placed team have finished on 39 points.
Perth upset Wanderers 1-0 on Friday night, despite playing 88 minutes with 10 men following a red card to defender Jordan Elsey.
They are on 23 points and, like the Jets, need to get on a winning run to push for the play-offs.
