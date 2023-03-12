Newcastle Knights score gutsy 14-12 win against Wests Tigers on day of carnage

KALYN Ponga's immediate playing future appears in doubt after the Newcastle Knights captain was knocked senseless in Sunday's courageous 14-12 triumph against Wests Tigers at Leichhardt Oval.
In a dramatic opening to a remarkable match, Ponga crashed to the ground less than two minutes after the kick-off after clashing heads trying to tackle Tigers back-rower Asa Kepaoa.
He was immediately taken from the field and ruled out of the rest of the game.
That was just the first setback the Knights had to overcome in scoring one of the most heroic victories in their history.
Ponga's co-captain Jayden Brailey was also ruled out of the game in the 15th minute after suffering a head knock, while back-rowers Tyson Frizell and Jack Johns suffered ankle injuries.
In addition, prop Jacob Saifiti was sent off for a high tackle in the 65th minute on Tigers substitute Jake Simpkin, and winger Dominic Young spent 10 minutes in the sin-bin.
Despite the chaos and the carnage, Newcastle held on to post their first victory of the season, and one that will be remembered proudly for many a year.
When the dust settles, however, the Knights look likely to be without Ponga, Saifiti and Frizell for the short term, at least.
Ponga sat out the final six games of last season after suffering a spate of head knocks, and was ordered off for a head-injury assessment in Newcastle's season-opening loss to the Warriors, although both he and Knights officials insisted there was nothing wrong with him.
There was no such debate on Sunday and he will now be facing a battery of neurological tests before he is allowed to resume playing.
Newcastle showed phenomenal character to lead 10-6 at the break, after tries by Young and back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon, appearing in his 100th NRL game.
The Tigers responded in the 34th minute with a Kepaoa try.
A second Young try in the 60th minute gave the visitors an eight-point buffer, but they were under siege for the final 30 seconds after Tigers prop Stefano Utoikamanu crashed over.
Somehow the Knights held on to bank two priceless competition points.
