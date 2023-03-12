Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights score gutsy 14-12 win against Wests Tigers on day of carnage

By Robert Dillon
Updated March 12 2023 - 6:47pm, first published 6:17pm
Kalyn Ponga is helped from the field on Sunday. Picture Getty Images

KALYN Ponga's immediate playing future appears in doubt after the Newcastle Knights captain was knocked senseless in Sunday's courageous 14-12 triumph against Wests Tigers at Leichhardt Oval.

