Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

No NRL salary cap dispensation if Newcastle Knights stand down Kalyn Ponga

By Scott Bailey
Updated March 14 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kalyn Ponga's future remains clouded at Newcastle after suffering a fourth concussion in 10 months. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Newcastle won't be able to access salary cap dispensation if they stand down Kalyn Ponga, but the NRL are open to introducing assistance for clubs with concussed players from next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.