Newcastle Knights may need NRL dispensation to bolster decimated squad

THE severely depleted Newcastle Knights might need to gain NRL dispensation to field players from outside their NRL squad in Friday's clash with the Dolphins at McDonald Jones Stadium.
After Sunday's heroic win against Wests Tigers at McDonald Jones Stadium, as many as 10 front-line players could be unavailable this week through injury or suspension.
Co-captains Kalyn Ponga and Jayden Brailey have been ruled out with concussions, while prop Jacob Saifiti is facing a suspension of at least five games after being sent off on Sunday for a high shot on Tigers reserve Jake Simpkin.
Saifiti was charged on Monday by the NRL match-review panel with a grade-three reckless high tackle.
If the NSW Origin prop takes the early guilty plea, he is out for five games. If he fights it at the judiciary and loses, he will cop a six-game ban.
In addition, Tyson Frizell and Jack Johns both suffered ankle injuries against the Tigers, while Adam Clune (concussion) and Adam Elliott (groin) are unavailable, along with Kurt Mann, Simi Sasagi and Kristian Mapapalangi, all of whom have shoulder problems.
Knights director of football Peter Parr said NRL approval might be required to bring new players into the squad this week.
"We've possibly got 10 out this week, and there are only 28 in the full-time squad, so do the maths," Parr told the Newcastle Herald on Monday.
"We'll need to update the list tomorrow morning, but we might need to talk to the NRL to get dispensation for bringing some players in from outside the squad.
"Our focus has been on who can and can't play on Friday, and we're still working through that."
Parr said he hoped to have an update on Ponga's prognosis in the next day or so.
"We know Kalyn and Jayden are both out this week, and at this point there's not much they can do other than rest," he said.
"They're both in good hands with our medical staff.
"We're not going to solve those problems in a day.
"We're concerned about them, but we've also got pressing issues, like trying to field a team.'
The Knights have until midday Tuesday to submit a plea for Saifiti.
If they were to challenge the grading at the judiciary and were unsuccessful, the NSW Origin forward would incur an extra game on his suspension.
Alternatively, if they were able to negotiate a downgrade, he might be banned for only four or even three matches.
"We're working through that," Parr said.
"We've been getting some advice and trying to establish whether there is any scope to get a downgrade.
"If we challenged the grading, there would be a risk that he might get six weeks instead of five."
Saifiti's teammate Jackson Hastings will escape with a fine after being charged with a careless high tackle for an incident that left Tigers centre Tommy Talau concussed and with a broken nose.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien said at Sunday's press conference that nobody would be using the horrendous list of absentees as an excuse.
"We're not going to look at the week like that," he said.
"We're going to look at the week like we did tonight when we were facing some hurdles.
"We're going to face some hurdles selecting the team this week, or naming the team, but we'll get on with it."
