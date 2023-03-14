The Newcastle Knights will be without Jacob Saifiti for the next five matches after submitting an early guilty plea on Tuesday to the prop's high-tackle charge.
Saifiti was sent off during Sunday's 14-12 win over Wests Tigers after flattening Tigers reserve Jake Simpkin in the 65th minute.
Simpkin was attended to for several minutes before being helped from the field.
Saifiti was charged on Monday by the NRL match-review panel with a grade-three reckless high tackle.
He was facing a six-game ban had he fought the charge at the judiciary and lost.
But with an early guilty plea, the NSW Origin forward cops a five-game ban.
He will not be available to play until round eight when Newcastle face North Queensland at Townsville on Saturday, April 22.
Saifiti's suspension comes amid an injury crisis for the Knights with as many as 10 top-flight players likely to be out of action this weekend.
The club is expected to have to seek exemptions from the NRL to field a team against the Dolphins at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night.
A 22-man squad will be named on Tuesday afternoon.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
