Newcastle Knights prop Jacob Saifiti submits early guilty plea for high-tackle charge, banned for five matches

By Max McKinney
Updated March 14 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 12:00pm
Jacob Saifiti after being sent off on Sunday. Picture Getty Images

The Newcastle Knights will be without Jacob Saifiti for the next five matches after submitting an early guilty plea on Tuesday to the prop's high-tackle charge.

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

