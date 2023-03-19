Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Newcastle District Cricket Association: Stockton book GF battle with Wallsend, both produce dominant semi-final wins

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
March 19 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

STOCKTON have given themselves a chance to defend their Newcastle District Cricket Association title after booking a grand-final clash with minor premiers Wallsend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.