The Newcastle Rebels will nervously await findings from the match-review committee this week with hooker Luke Huth in doubt for the NSW Country Championships decider.
Huth was sent off and put on report just 15 minutes into Newcastle's 46-18 semi-final win against Western Rams in Wollongong on Sunday.
He threw punches along with Western prop Clay Priest, also given his marching orders to leave both sides with 12 for the rest of the game.
Huth appeared to be hit high by Priest after passing.
Ryan Glanville came off the bench and filled the void at dummy-half, scoring a double. Rebels fullback Cameron Anderson also crossed twice. Newcastle led 22-12 at the main break.
The Rebels now tackle Riverina in the title showdown at Woy Woy on Saturday. The Bulls beat Northern Rivers 22-18 in the earlier semi.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
