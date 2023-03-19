Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Updated

Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien confident Knights on right track despite 36-20 loss to the Dolphins

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated March 19 2023 - 8:49pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradman Best's quick run back to the 20-metre line to take a restart allowed Lachlan Miller to run more than 65 metres downfield to score and put Newcastle briefly in front in the second half. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

It was always going to be a tough ask.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.