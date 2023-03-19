Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Falcons double-team Manly Warringah Sea Eagles with wins at Newcastle Basketball Stadium in NBL1 East round 2 on March 18, 2023

By Brett Keeble
March 19 2023 - 12:00pm
American import Anthony Gaines played a key role as the Newcastle Falcons defeated Manly Sea Eagles at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Saturday night. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Newcastle Falcons used stifling, swarming defence to overwhelm Manly Warringah Sea Eagles 77-41 and open their NBL1 East men's account in a lopsided "Battle of the Birds" at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Saturday night.

