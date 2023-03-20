After a blistering weekend, the mercury fell to more autumnal themes Monday as a southerly change met a strong high pressure ridge over the coast bringing cool and grey conditions to much of the coast.
The Upper Hunter was in for showers Tuesday, with a slight chance of rain elsewhere in the region, and a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon under a light southeasterly breeze.
Daytime maximums reached only into the mid-20s Monday, peaking at around 30 degrees Tuesday, after a scorching weekend in the mid- to high-30s about the Hunter.
Overnight temperatures fell at the beginning of the week as grey conditions became the prevailing theme Monday, and were expected to continue into the week as the chance of rain inched toward certainty on Thursday and Friday.
Amid the breakdown in weather patterns, Surfest organisers blown out under 40-kilometre winds Monday ultimately called off the first day of men's and women's World Surf League qualifying rounds at Merewether.
The main contests are expected to start again Tuesday morning.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
