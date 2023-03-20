Newcastle Herald
Newcastle weather: Heatwave weekend settles into grey skies as southerly change brings rain back to the Hunter

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
March 21 2023 - 7:30am
Surfest heats were called off Monday as 40-kilometre winds battered Merewether and a southerly change brought grey skies back to Newcastle after a scorching weekend. Picture by Simone De Peak

After a blistering weekend, the mercury fell to more autumnal themes Monday as a southerly change met a strong high pressure ridge over the coast bringing cool and grey conditions to much of the coast.

