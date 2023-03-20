CITY Hall's iconic clock tower has fallen silent.
The steadfast chime that has rung out across Newcastle every hour on the hour since 1929 has been stifled after the cast iron bell striker broke.
A new part will need to be cast in a foundry using the original to make the mould, which has been in service for about 93 years.
It's no small task, with specialised height access required inside the tower to install the new part.
City of Newcastle (CN) said an update on the reinstatement of the bell ring will be provided once a time frame for the work is known.
"The clock tower is a well-loved grand old dame of the city, and her chiming will be missed as she stops for a brief pause," a CN spokeswoman said.
It's not the first time the clock tower has lost her chime, she sat silent for 18 months until restoration work on the 58 metre high tower was complete in 2016.
The restoration work cost $5 million, with the council replacing 900 sandstone blocks and removing 80 tonnes of scaffolding.
All up the work took around 24,000 hours, the old clock tower atop Newcastle Town Hall finding her voice at 11 o'clock on March 8, 2016.
The clock was fitted with a new LED lighting system that changes colour for community celebrations, commemorations and days of public significance.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
