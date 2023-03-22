Newcastle Rugby League season preview 2023

MAITLAND
Coach: Matt Lantry
Last Premiership: 2022
Last Year: Minor-major premiers
Gains: Luke Knight (Wests Tigers - Jersey Flegg), Bailey Taylor (Denman - Group 21), Jade Porter (Northern Hawks).
Losses: Reid Alchin (Knights - NSW Cup), Perry Le Brocque (retired).
Summary: Clean sweep for the Pickers last season - minor, major and capped off by statewide President's Cup. A strong squad stays largely intact as they aim for title repeat in 2023. Can anyone stop the men in black and white?
Prediction: First
CESSNOCK
Coach: Harry Siejka
Last Premiership: 2020
Last Year: Fourth (preliminary final)
Gains: Brayden Musgrove (Knights - NRL), Luke Huth (Knights - NSW Cup), Jahoiyakim Afoa (Northern Pride - Queensland Cup), Matt Filipo (RC St Gaudens XIII - French Elite 1), Chris Slater-Raptis (Western Suburbs - Ron Massey Cup), Lucas Thompson (Gungahlin - Canberra), Shane Beale (Singleton - group 21), Cooper Harris (Singleton - group 21), Beau Abraham (Macquarie), Tariq Miles (Lakes).
Losses: Tyrone Nean (Canterbury - Jersey Flegg), Jayden Young (Norths Devils - Queensland Cup), Pita Godinet (Dapto Canaries - Illawarra), Sam Mataora (relocated), Sione Ngahe (relocated), Mayson Metcalf (Kurri).
Summary: The Goannas have bolstered their playing group after falling one short of decider. Huth will be key at hooker, Musgrove provides danger on edge, a few forward losses.
Prediction: Second
MACQUARIE
Coach: Matt Roach
Last Premiership: 2017
Last Year: Third (grand finalists)
Gains: Jordan Pope (Parkes - group 10/11), Matt Baker (Gunnedah - group 4), Matt Cooper (Lakes), Rob Buaserau (Wests), Cody Bryant (year off).
Losses: Callan Briggs (St George - NSW Cup), Kyle Kingston (Lakes), Beau Abraham (Cessnock), Liam Higgins (retired), Ben Roose (retired), Kurt Aldridge (retired), Jeremy Gibson (not playing).
Summary: The Scorpions reached last year's decider and will be looking to go one better this time around. Rookie coach Matt Roach takes over the reins from Steve Kidd.
Prediction: Third
SOUTHS
Coach: Andrew Ryan
Last Premiership: 2018
Last Year: Fifth (elimination SF)
Gains: Ngangarra Barker (Ipswich - Queensland Cup), Jarom Haines (Wingham - group 3), Uiti Baker (Central), Lochlan Piper (Central), Jonas Butterfield (Central), Tim Christie (Central).
Losses: Jack Cameron (Dungowan Cowboys - group 4), Jason Keelan (not playing).
Summary: The Lions were there or thereabouts in 2022, but were eliminated in week one of semis. Largely unchanged group at Townson Oval and some handy additions.
Prediction: Fourth
THE ENTRANCE
Coach: Jamy Forbes
Last Premiership: Nil (entered 2021)
Last Year: Seventh
Gains: David Fifita (Wakefield - English Super League), TJ McLean (Ryde-Eastwood - Sydney Shield), Kyle McLean (Ryde-Eastwood - Sydney Shield), Joe Besgrove (Murwillumbah - Northern Rivers), Mao Uta (Central).
Losses: Harry Mulligan (Knights - NSW Cup), Jacob McCudden (Tweed - Queensland Cup), Mapu Uasi (Central), Harley Waters (injured), Shaune Corrigan (retired), Troy Adams (retired).
Summary: The Tigers have been one of the movers and shakers in the off-season player market, landing Fifita to lead a Central Coast forward pack.
Prediction: Fifth
WYONG
Coach: Mitch Williams
Last Premiership: 2009
Last Year: Sixth
Gains: Lathan Hutchinson-Walters (Rabbitohs - Jersey Flegg), Arana Taumata (Wynnum-Manly - Brisbane), Ryan Walsh (Central), Josh Montgomery (return).
Losses: Steve Gordon (not playing).
Summary: The Roos enter 2023 with a similar roster. Any side with Williams remains a threat. Terence Seu Seu on comeback trail.
Prediction: Sixth
WESTS
Coach: Rick Stone
Last Premiership: 2019
Last Year: Ninth
Gains: Ryan Stig (return), Matthew Smith (return).
Losses: Liam Wiscombe (Burleigh - Queensland Cup), Logan Radzievic (Tweed - Queensland Cup), Sam Keenan (not playing).
Summary: The Rosellas now guided by former Knights coach Stone, teaming up with son Ben at Harker Oval. Stig provides experience in halves.
Prediction: Seventh
LAKES
Coach: Ian Bourke
Last Premiership: 2015
Last Year: Eighth
Gains: Dylan Phythian (Knights - NSW Cup), Rhys Sciglitano (Hills - Sydney Shield), Chris Adams (Toukley - Central Coast), Blake Bridge (Scone - group 21), Tom Dixon (Aberdeen - group 21), Kyle Kingston (Macquarie), Nick Harvey (Kurri), Mitch Harvey (Kurri), Nash Birch (return).
Losses: Matt Cooper (Macquarie), Tariq Miles (Cessnock), Shaun Boss (retired).
Summary: The Seagulls welcome back a couple of favourite sons in Phythian and Adams, looking to improve on last year's fortunes and jump up the ladder.
Prediction: Eighth
CENTRAL
Coach: Phil Williams
Last Premiership: 1949
Last Year: Second (minor SF)
Gains: Lachlan O'Brien (Knights - Jersey Flegg), Sam Kamu (Wests Tigers - Jersey Flegg), Mapu Uasi (The Entrance), Greg Morris (year off).
Losses: Kiah Cooper (Knights - NSW Cup), Luke Walsh (Northern Hawks), Warren Schillings (Northern Hawks), Timanu Alexander (Northern Hawks), Brad Russell (Northern Hawks), Uiti Baker (Souths), Lochlan Piper (Souths), Jonas Butterfield (Souths), Tim Christie (Souths), Sam Robinson (Kurri), Ryan Walsh (Wyong), Mao Uta (Entrance), Junior Roqica (injured), Cameron King (not playing).
Summary: Massive turnover in troops for the Butcher Boys, providing a real test for Newcastle RL coach of the year Phil Williams at St John Oval.
Prediction: Ninth
NORTHERN HAWKS
Coach: Brad Tighe
Last Premiership: Nil (on debut)
Last Year: Reserve grade (promoted)
Gains: Luke Walsh (Central), Warren Schillings (Central), Timanu Alexander (Central), Brad Russell (Central), Dan Melmouth (Kurri).
Losses: Jade Porter (Maitland).
Summary: Coming off a reserve-grade premiership, the new player points system presents a major challenge - often 25 per recruit and capped at 120 on game day.
Prediction: Tenth
KURRI KURRI
Coach: Danny Linnane
Last Premiership: 1995
Last Year: Wooden spoon
Gains: Josh Griffiths (Wingham - group 3), Ben McIntyre (Truganina - Melbourne), Tiaan Brownless (Altona - Melbourne), Daetyn Tanuvasa (Otara - Auckland), Tevita Suli (Te Atatu - Auckland), Loto Suli (Te Atatu - Auckland), Tyler Le Prince Campbell (Macquarie), Mayson Metcalf (Cessnock), Sam Robinson (Central).
Losses: Hunter Dever (Redcliffe - Queensland Cup), Billy Gilbert (Dubbo Macquarie - group 10/11), Tim Bridge (Wingham - group 3), Dan Melmouth (Northern Hawks), Nick Harvey (Lakes), Mitch Harvey (Lakes), Mitch Cullen (injured), Tom McKenzie (injured), Sam Fechner (not playing), Billy Shaw (not playing).
Summary: Less than ideal preparation - a coaching change on season eve after last year's wooden spoon. Lot of new faces while a familiar one back mentoring Bulldogs.
Prediction: Eleventh
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.