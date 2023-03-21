Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Inner-City Bypass: clearing begins as work starts on the fifth section of the $450m Rankin Park to Jesmond bypass

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
March 21 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Workers have started clearing vegetation near Jesmond roundabout for the Newcastle Inner-City Bypass. Picture by Simone De Peak.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.