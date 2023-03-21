CLEARING has begun at Jesmond roundabout as work starts on the fifth section of the $450 million Newcastle Inner-City Bypass.
The Rankin Park to Jesmond project will see about 51.8ha of trees and vegetation, 43ha of which is native, removed in the process.
A Transport for NSW (TFNSW) spokeswoman said clearing should be finished by the end of April.
"The project will reduce clearing within the boundary to the greatest extent possible and has been designed around this principle," she said.
"A Construction Environmental Management Plan has been developed to manage potential environmental impacts during construction.
"After construction, the site will be rehabilitated and landscaped."
The project includes underpasses and culverts for animals, bridge crossing and rope bridges.
The bypass is designed to reduce congestion and remove 30,000 cars from Lookout Road, Croudace Street and Newcastle Road every day.
Expected to open to traffic in late 2025, TFNSW predicts the new bypass will reduce crashes by about 30 per cent.
Lane closures have been in place since March 13 westbound along Newcastle Road near Hungry Jacks and to the southwest corner of the Jesmond roundabout.
The median strip in the northeast corner of the roundabout will be removed and replaced with temporary pavement.
Works will be carried out from 6pm to 7am on weeknights until April 10 with traffic control, lane closures and a reduced speed limit in place.
Drivers are urged to follow the directions of traffic controllers.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.