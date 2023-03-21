Election mystery: where is Maitland's independent candidate Alex Lee?

No contact details, no campaigning and no social media presence. It appears we have a 'ghost' candidate on our hands.
Who and where is the state election Independent candidate for Maitland Alex Lee?
Alex is listed at number five on the Maitland ballot paper, and signed the declaration papers to enter the NSW election race on February 21, but we haven't seen anything from him/her since.
All we know about Alex is that he/she is from Lambs Valley, which is about halfway between Branxton and Vacy and actually in the seat of Upper Hunter
With only days before the election and voting at pre-poll already started, we are wondering if Alex or anyone else could shed some light on why he/she is standing and what platform they seek to be elected on.
This is a message for Alex Lee: On behalf of Maitland voters can you please let us know what you stand for and what you would do for Maitland if elected?
Alex please get in touch - or if you know where Alex is - email us at lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
