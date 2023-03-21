Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

STATE ELECTION 2023: Where is Maitland's mysterious independent candidate Alex Lee?

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated March 22 2023 - 11:00am, first published 10:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Election mystery: where is Maitland's independent candidate Alex Lee?

No contact details, no campaigning and no social media presence. It appears we have a 'ghost' candidate on our hands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.