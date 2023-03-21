Knights forward Jack Hetherington could have easily been donning a green jersey this weekend rather than the red and blue had he opted for an alternative path.
The 26-year-old, in his first season at the Knights, was chased by Canberra last year before inking a three-year deal with Newcastle in June.
Joining the Raiders, Newcastle's opponents at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday, would have continued the strong association Hetherington's family has with the Green Machine.
His dad, Brett, played 119 games for Canberra and his uncle, Raiders legend Brett Mullins, 183.
Hetherington, who is set to face Canberra for the first time in his 46-game career, admitted yesterday he almost opted for a move to the nation's capital last year.
"Yeah, I was close," he said.
"But my family is from up here too, so it made sense. My family's up here, the wife's family is up here too.
"It was best for us to sign here and I'm glad I did, it's been so good."
A former Bulldogs, Warriors and Panthers player who debuted back in 2018, Hetherington will play his fourth consecutive game for Newcastle on Sunday.
It will be one match more than what he played across the entire season for Canterbury last year after a shoulder injury sustained in round three spelt the end of his 2022 campaign.
The firebrand prop, who has a long history of suspensions, has managed to stay out of trouble in Newcastle's opening fixtures this season and is slowly working his way back to peak fitness after a disrupted pre-season.
"The injuries are all 100 per cent, it's just the lungs that I've got to catch up on," Hetherington said.
"It's a fast game, but I'm ready - I'm sweet."
With Newcastle missing regular starting prop Jacob Saifiti (suspension) last week, along with the big bodies of Tyson Frizell (ankle) and Adam Elliott (groin), Hetherington started for the Knights for the first time against the Dolphins, playing front-row for 35 minutes.
He has been named to come off the bench against the Raiders but could be forced to carry a similar load should Daniel Saifiti fail to overcome a shoulder injury.
"Whatever the coach wants me to do, I'm happy to do," the Valentine-Eleebana junior said.
Hetherington refuted a suggestion on Tuesday he would essentially be the pack-leader in the absence of the Saifiti brothers, pointing to the development of fellow prop Leo Thompson.
"Leo is impressive," he said. "He has got such a great engine for such a big body.
"The same as Daniel.
"I'm grateful to play alongside them boys."
Hetherington said Newcastle would need to match "fire with fire" against Canberra's forward pack, which should be bolstered by the return of Josh Papali'i and includes the likes of Joseph Tapine, Corey Horsburgh and Hudson Young.
"We've just got to meet fire with fire. I reckon our pack is just as good."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
