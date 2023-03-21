A HUNTER Valley teacher has been charged with common assault after an incident in a classroom was filmed and shared on social media.
About 2pm Tuesday Port Stephens-Hunter police were called to a high school on Cumberland Street, East Maitland, after reports a student had allegedly been assaulted by a male teacher.
Footage allegedly showing the incident at Maitland Grossman High was filmed by students and has since been shared widely on social media.
IN THE NEWS:
It shows a 'paper fight' where students are seen throwing scrunched up balls of paper, escalate into a bigger incident.
One teenage boy was assessed at the scene by paramedics but "was not physically injured" police said.
About 9.30pm, a 62-year-old man was arrested and taken to Belmont police station, where he was charged with common assault.
He was given conditional bail to appear before Maitland Local Court on Thursday April 6.
Newcastle Herald has contacted the NSW Department of Education for comment.
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.