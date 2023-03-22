TWO people arrested in a Speers Point raid will return to court in April to face charges of supplying drugs in Lake Macquarie.
The pair were charged as part of an operation that began in December 2022, when the Hunter Region Enforcement Squad established a strike force to investigate the drug trade.
That operation, Strike Force Journal, searched a Speers Point property on December 8 last year. Investigators alleged the raid on the Quarry Road premises found 27 litres of precursor chemicals worth an estimated $218,000 on the street.
Police also seized cash, suboxone stripes, methamphetamine and an e-bike alleged to be stolen property.
Two people were arrested at the scene and taken to Toronto police station, police confirmed on Wednesday.
A Speers Point man, 48, was slapped with 11 offences.
They include two counts of supply prohibited drug, supply prohibited drug - indictable quantity, supply prohibited drug - large commercial quantity, supply cannabis - indictable quantity, two counts of possess prohibited drug, two counts of deal with property proceeds of crime, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, and possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit.
Police also charged a 39-year-old Cardiff woman with six offences including two counts of supply prohibited drug, supply prohibited drug - indictable quantity, two counts of possess prohibited drug, and deal with property proceeds of crime.
Both faced court in December. The man was formally refused bail to face Toronto Local Court on April 18, while the woman secured conditional bail to re-appear on April 4.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
