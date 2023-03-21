Newcastle Herald
Nsw Election

NSW Election 2023: Newcastle early voters say climate change is front of mind as they go pre-poll

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated March 21 2023 - 8:03pm, first published 8:00pm
Early voters on King Street in Newcastle Tuesday identified addressing climate change as a key issue for the new state government come this weekend's state election result. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Addressing climate change was front of mind for voters who cast an early ballot Tuesday at Newcastle's King Street pre-polling place, ahead of this weekend's state election.

Local News

