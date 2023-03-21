Newcastle Herald
United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report warns climate change is accelerating

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated March 21 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 5:00pm
Liddell and Bayswater power stations. Picture by Peter Lorimer.

Fossil fuel intensive economies such as the Hunter must transition to clean energy as soon as possible to help prevent catastrophic warming, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has warned.

