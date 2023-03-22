Maitland and Mid Coast are set to battle two weekends in a row, as will Newcastle Olympic and Adamstown after the Northern NSW Women's League Cup draw was conducted on Tuesday.
The knock-out tournament has been added to the NPLW schedule this year and begins with quarter-finals over the Easter weekend (April 8-11).
Dates are yet to be confirmed but Mid Coast have earned hosting rights against the Magpies and Olympic are at home to Rosebud.
Both games will be previews to round-six match-ups in NPLW on April 16.
Charlestown will have the home-ground advantage against Warners Bay while Broadmeadow travel to play New Lambton in the other League Cup first-up encounters.
Semi-finals will be midweek between May 15-19. The final has been scheduled for the weekend of August 5-6 during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
** Coach Keelan Hamilton was pleased to see Maitland get off the mark with a 2-0 win over New Lambton at Cooks Square Park on Sunday night.
The Magpies sustained heart-breaking losses to Azzurri (2-1) then Olympic (3-2) in their first two outings but always looked in control against the Eagles.
"We felt like we performed pretty well over the first few weeks and it was good to match that with the result," Hamilton said.
Maitland next face winless Warners Bay before taking on unbeaten Broadmeadow.
** Magic forward Kiarra Lewis has been handed a one-week automatic suspension after being red-carded against her former side Adamstown at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Saturday night for two caution offences.
