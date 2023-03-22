Newcastle Herald
The League Cup draw has been revealed for NPLW NNSW: 2023

By Renee Valentine
Updated March 22 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:00pm
Maitland NPLW soccer signings Lucy Kell and Sophia Laurie at Cooks Square Park before training in February. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Maitland and Mid Coast are set to battle two weekends in a row, as will Newcastle Olympic and Adamstown after the Northern NSW Women's League Cup draw was conducted on Tuesday.

