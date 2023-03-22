Newcastle Knights discard Kurt Donoghoe living out his dream at the Dolphins

ALL his life, Kurt Donoghoe dreamed of running out onto McDonald Jones Stadium to play an NRL match.
But when that fairytale became a reality last Friday night, there was a slight twist.
Instead of wearing the blue-and-red kit of the Newcastle Knights - his home-town team - the 21-year-old from Windale was in the opposition, and played his role in a 36-20 victory that kept the NRL newcomers unbeaten after their first three games.
A Central Newcastle product who was expecting to spend this season playing in the district competition and working as a painter, Donoghoe said it was "pretty crazy" to find himself in the top grade, just months after joining the Dolphins on a train-and-trial deal.
"The Dolphins gave me a chance and I was happy to take that risk, to come up and give it everything I had," he told the Newcastle Herald.
"All I wanted was a crack and they were willing to give me one ... I just wanted to have no regrets. I didn't want to waste it."
Newcastle's best player in last season's Jersey Flegg (under-21) grand final loss to Penrith, Donoghoe spent most of his junior career on the outside, looking in.
"It's been a bit of a rocky path for myself," he said. "I suppose it's made me who I am today.
"If it wasn't for that adversity, I don't think I would have worked so hard. Getting knocked back in those early days for those [junior Knights] teams, I just kept telling myself I could do it.
"But when I got knocked back a few times, it definitely crossed my mind that the dream wasn't going to happen, stuff like that."
Two people along the way have shown belief in him - Knights legend Ashley Gordon, who coached him at Central from the under-10s up through the age groups, and Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett.
Donoghoe described Gordon as "the man", and said it was "pretty special" that Bennett, the most successful coach in rugby league history, had enough faith in him to not only offer a full-time contract, but choose him for the season opener against the Roosters.
While he admits it was "disappointing" the Knights did not appear interested in keeping him, he said "everything happens for a reason".
"It's everyone's dream who grows up in Newcastle, to play for the Knights, and I'll always have a soft spot for them," he said.
"But to run out here, playing for the Dolphins, it's unbelievable and something I'm very proud of.
"That one was for my family and my friends, but also for myself."
