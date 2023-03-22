Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle Knights discard Kurt Donoghoe living out his dream at the Dolphins

By Robert Dillon
Updated March 22 2023 - 8:12pm, first published 8:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Central Newcastle product Kurt Donoghoe has played in the first three NRL games of the season for the Dolphins. Picture by Bradley Kanaris, Getty Images

ALL his life, Kurt Donoghoe dreamed of running out onto McDonald Jones Stadium to play an NRL match.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.