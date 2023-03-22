Georgia Cooksey has played all of her football with Warners Bay and can't imagine going anywhere else.
That is why the 17-year-old shot-stopper has stuck with the Panthers while the rest of last year's senior squad - first and reserve grade - dispersed in the off-season following a coaching change.
She knows a tough season lies ahead as the club rebuilds, but has embraced the opportunity.
"Warners Bay was the first and so far the only club I've ever played at, and frankly I can't picture myself playing anywhere else at this point," Cooksey said.
It has been a tough start for Warners Bay, who last year collected the premiership-championship double with a star-studded line-up including national league players Cassidy Davis, Lauren Allan, Tara Andrews and Adriana Konjarski.
A new-look Panthers side have conceded 39 goals in three outings, going down to Newcastle Olympic (16-0), Adamstown (8-1) and Charlestown (15-0).
There could have been plenty more, but Cooksey has denied almost as many goals with some spectacular saves.
"I get lots of practice," she conceded. "But having all of those fast and really well-known players, and all of the players with huge expectations, shoot at me and being able to get a hand or something to it is quite exciting."
The Warners Bay year 12 student played two years of community football with the Panthers before joining their premier league program.
She started in under 14s then progressed through 17s and reserve grade to this year being the club's first-grade shot-stopper.
After initially playing on the field as a defender, Cooksey has not looked back since her first game in goals.
"I've always enjoyed the sudden adrenaline when you make that fantastic save," Cooksey said.
"It's the equivalent for a striker scoring. You're really happy and you hear the crowd cheering. I just enjoyed saving the goals."
She has also been handed the captain's armband by new coach Ryan Swinkels.
"It's very new because I'm so young and after the big names of Warners Bay last year it's quite a big step up, especially for a 17-year-old, but it's exciting," Cooksey said.
Warners Bay comprise a team of largely inexperienced players at first-grade level, who have all come for opportunity.
Cooksey hopes to be there every step of the way to help guide them through a rebuilding phase with an eye on the future.
"I'm quite happy where I am," Cooksey said. "Despite the scorelines, it's a great club and the people are very friendly.
"I stayed because it's like my home. The coaches and the club officials are extremely supportive and they've got an amazing, positive influence towards all of the teams from JDL all the way to the seniors.
"With the rebuilding, I just want to be there as support for all of the fresh faces and assist the coaches where I can.
"The new team is young but are very eager to improve over the season and this year they'll develop in experience and improve themselves as players and as individuals."
