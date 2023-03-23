Newcastle Herald
Saif and sound: Knights prop set to face Canberra after remarkable recovery from shoulder injury

By Max McKinney
March 24 2023 - 5:00am
Knights prop Daniel Saifiti is expected to make a remarkable recovery from a shoulder injury suffered last week and lead Newcastle's forward pack into battle with Canberra on Sunday.

