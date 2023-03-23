Newcastle Herald
Knights hooker Jayden Brailey backs NRL's new 11-day stand-down rule as he prepares to return from concussion

March 23 2023 - 8:00pm
Knights hooker Jayden Brailey will return for Newcastle against Canberra on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Knights hooker Jayden Brailey has backed the NRL's new concussion stand-down policy, admitting he felt like he needed the now mandatory 11-day break from play after a recent head-knock.

