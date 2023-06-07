Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Tamarah Eaton will not spend any additional time in jail for causing drowning death of Vogue Elers

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated June 7 2023 - 10:38am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke and Ricky Elers (front), the parents of four-year-old Vogue who drowned when a kayak capsized in the Karuah River in 2021.Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Brooke and Ricky Elers (front), the parents of four-year-old Vogue who drowned when a kayak capsized in the Karuah River in 2021.Picture by Jonathan Carroll

A HEAVILY intoxicated woman who caused the drowning death of a four-year-old girl when she capsized a kayak they were fishing from off Mallabula Point in 2021 will not spend any additional time behind bars after a decision by the state's highest court on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.