TRAGIC DROWNING: Girl, 4, died after heavily intoxicated woman overturned kayak

Tamarah Eaton, 36, and the young girl had never met before they were paired up in a kayak in a protected waterway on the southern shore of the Karauh River on June 1 last year. But Eaton had in the early hours of that morning consumed a large amount of alcohol and at some point between 1.36pm and 1.58pm was trying to navigate back to shore when the kayak overturned.