A single westbound lane on the New England Highway at Maitland has reopened more than a week after water flooded onto the thoroughfare.
Traffic is now allowed to drive from East Maitland through to Rutherford.
East bound lanes remain closed, and Maitland City Council said it would continue to provide updates as they become available.
It comes after Cessnock Road at Gillieston Heights also reopened to allow residents to leave the suburb that was trapped by floodwater for more than a week.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
