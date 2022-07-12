AFTER days of detours, roads inundated with water have started to reopen to traffic across Maitland.
A number of roads remain closed, but Maitland City Council has reported that slowly some have begun to reopen.
The NSW SES has reported that along the Lower Hunter River minor flooding is no longer occurring, with river levels at Maitland falling below the minor flood level (5.90 metres) on Monday evening.
ROAD UPDATES | Updated Tuesday 12 July at 11.40am.
Paterson Road (from Flat Road roundabout to Bolwarra Road) is under one lane with a detour in place for those heading out of Bolwarra. Single lane open for those approaching from Lorn/Flat Road.
The following have now reopened:
Bent Street, Maitland
Bourke Street, Maitland
Campbells Road, Maitland Vale
Grant Street, Maitland
Lee Street, Maitland
Nicholson Street, Maitland
Pitnacree Road, Pitnacree (residents only)
Smith Street and Rose Street intersection, Maitland
Steam Street, Maitland
Glenarvon Road is closed until 7.00pm tonight for critical works
Reopened roads:
Athel D'Ombrain Drive, Maitland (from Railway Street to Bent Street)
Anambah Road, Gosforth
Brisbane Street, East Maitland
Devonshire Street, Maitland (between Grant St and Abbot St)
Luskintyre Road, Luskintyre
Maitland Vale Road, Lambs Valley
Melbourne Street, East Maitland (at the railway pass)
Metford Road (under the rail bridge AND between Maize Street and Raymond Terrace Road roundabout) has reopened
Morpeth Road, Raworth (near Linuwel School) reopened
Oakhampton Road, Oakhampton, has reopened (between Heath Avenue and Mount Pleasant Street)
Paterson Road (from Flat Road roundabout to Bolwarra Road)
Pywells Road, Luskintyre
Windermere Road, Windermere (Note: damaged road pavement, drive with caution)
The following remain closed due to water over road:
Alnwick Road, Millers Forest
Anne Street, East Maitland
Brisbane Fields Road, Morpeth
Brush Farm Road, Raworth
Bungaree Street, Telarah
Cessnock Road is closed at both ends, isolating Gillieston Heights. Police, SES and traffic control are in place.
Cultivation Road, South Maitland
Dickenson Road, Melville
Duckenfield Road, Berry Park
Eales Road, Berry Park
Elgin Street, Maitland (at the roundabout into Athel D'Ombrain Drive)
Fitzroy Street, East Maitland
Glenarvon Road is closed until 7.00pm tonight for critical works
Gullivers Lane, Louth Park
High Street, Maitland from Wallis Creek Bridge to car dealerships
Hinton Road, Phoenix Park between Phoenix Park Road and the Hinton bridge.
Junction Street, Telarah
Ken Tubman Drive, Maitland between the lights at High Street and the intersection of Ken Tubman Drive with St Andrews Street due to water over the road. Note, that the Belmore Bridge is still accessible.
Lawlers Road, Phoenix Park at the Phoenix Park Road end
Louth Park Road, intersection with Trappaud Road, Louth Park
Louth Park Road, Louth Park closed from Reflection Drive to Gullivers Road
Martins Wharf Road, Millers Forest
Mcfarlanes Road, Morpeth
Melbourne Street, East Maitland (between Brisbane and Flinders Street)
Melville Ford Bridge
Morpeth Bridge
Mount Dee Road at Junction Street, Telarah
Nalley's Creek Road, Millers Forest
New England Highway between Melbourne Street and old hospital roundabout with detours in place.
Park Street, Maitland (corner of Park and Elgin Street)
Paterson Road (from the Dunmore Bridge in Woodville to Lang Drive)
Pender Road, South Maitland
Phoenix Park Road, Phoenix Park, between Morpeth Bridge and Hunter Street, Largs
Railway Parade, Telarah
Raymond Terrace Road, East Maitland closed (at 3 Mile Gully between Harvest Road and Metford Road) and before the roundabout with detours in place before Tenambit Street, East Maitland
Raymond Terrace Road, from McFarlanes Road to Port Stephens Council boundary
Scobies Lane, Oakhampton Heights
Testers Hollow, Gillieston Heights
Trappaud Street, South Maitland
Unicomb Road, Largs - the last 500m towards Phoenix Park Road
Victoria Street, Maitland
Woodberry Road at Lawson Avenue
Woodberry Road, Millers Forest between Alnwick Road and Nilands Lane (detours in place)
For further information regarding road closures and to stay up to date mait.city/Alerts
Keep an eye on Live traffic updates www.livetraffic.com
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
