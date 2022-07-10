Newcastle Herald
$18m compensation package to help varroa-affected beekeepers

Updated July 10 2022 - 10:47pm, first published 9:24pm
$18m compensation package to help varroa-affected beekeepers

An $18 million compensation package has been developed for registered beekeepers affected by the varroa mite outbreak - which was first identified at the Port of Newcastle last month - under an agreement reached by governments and industry.

