A SEVERE weather warning for damaging surf has been issued for the Hunter as rain continues to batter the flood-affected towns of Bulga, Maitland and Raymond Terrace.
A low pressure trough moving up the coast this morning has brought with it strong southeasterly winds, driving heavy surf from the southeast.
The very heavy surf could cause localised damage and coastal erosion as waves are expected to exceed heights of five metres with peak periods around 14 seconds.
The public has been warned to steer clear of the Hunter's beaches today in the dangerous conditions, which are expected to ease later this evening.
A separate hazardous surf warning is also current for Newcastle and the Central Coast from today through to Monday.
It comes as floodwaters continue to rise at Bulga, Maitland and Raymond Terrace, after structural concerns with Maitland's levee bank were resolved by NSW SES crews on Friday night.
Flooding is easing along the Wollombi Brook and Lower Hunter River, where the river level peaked well above the March 2022 flood on Wednesday, one metre higher than the 1952 flood at Bulga.
The Wollombi Brook peaked at 9.11 metres around 4pm on Wednesday and is currently at 3.38 metres and falling.
Residents in Singleton have been given some reprieve as river levels fell below the minor flood level on Saturday morning.
Despite the rain, river levels are expected to continue to slowly fall throughout Sunday into Monday at Maitland and Raymond Terrace.
Along the Lower Hunter River at Singleton river levels have fallen below the minor flood level on Saturday morning.
At Maitland and Raymond Terrace, minor flooding is occurring with river levels expected to continue to slowly fall throughout Sunday into Monday.
The Hunter River at Maitland's Belmore Bridge peaked at 10.4m around 7:30am on Friday and is currently at 8.2m and falling slowly, but will remain above the minor flood level today through to Monday.
Floodwater continues to wreak havoc for travellers, with the New England Highway closed in both directions between High Street and Church Street.
Nicholson Street, Lee Street, Bourke Street, Elgin Street, Athel D'Ombrain Drive, Bent Street, Victoria Street, Devonshire Street, Steam Street, Park Street, the instersection of Smith and Rose streets, Cultivation Road, Pender Road, Trappaud Road, Melbourne Street, Brisbane Street, Fitzroy Street, Anne Street, Riley Street, Melbourne Street, Raymond Terrace Road and Metford Road remain closed at Maitland, according to Live Traffic NSW.
At Raymond Terrace the river peaked at 2.9m on Friday and is now at 2.7m and is slowly falling.
The NSW SES advises residents in these areas to stay out of rising water and seek refuge in the highest place available.
Residents should never drive, ride or walk through floodwater, with extensive damage revealed on roads across the region in the last week.
In life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
