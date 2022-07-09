Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

Homeschooling on the rise across the Hunter

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
July 9 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Community: Karen Willson said homeschooled children were usually highly social and met up with peers during the week, as well as at events like camps.

THE NUMBER of Hunter families homeschooling their children has risen dramatically during the past two years of the pandemic, with some realising long-held goals and others wanting to provide more much-needed stability as students moved in and out of remote learning during lockdowns.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.