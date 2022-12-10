Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Tamarah Eaton jailed over drowning of four-year-old Vogue Elers in the Karuah River in 2021

By Nick Bielby
December 10 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke and Ricky Elers (front), the parents of four-year-old Vogue who drowned when a kayak capsized in the Karuah River last year. Dozens of people attended court to support the family on Friday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Vogue Elers was one of a kind - a beautiful, bubbly, sassy four-year-old who loved the playground and shopping trips and who had her older siblings and cousins wrapped around her finger.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.