NICK Foster hopes this month's inaugural Solway-Arms Cup fixture between Newcastle and Canberra becomes an annual event on the cricketing calendar.
Stockton, Newcastle and NSW Country captain Foster feels the 50-over match at Manuka Oval on February 14 could potentially reignite what was previously a regular rivalry.
The friendly encounter follows country carnivals, state and national, either side of Christmas and ahead of a T20 Regional Bash finals series at North Sydney Oval on March 7.
IN THE NEWS:
"I think we should play more rep cricket really, so it's good to play good fixtures," Foster said.
"Hopefully it turns out to be an annual-type, reciprocal arrangement. I certainly think it's a good thing."
In terms of Newcastle v Canberra, Foster added: "It's a shame we haven't been able to do it the last few years because of COVID and other challenges".
Paul Marjoribanks, chairman of Newcastle District Cricket Association and Country Cricket NSW, explained the game's return.
"ACT Cricket is no longer an affiliate of Cricket NSW and now operates as a stand-alone territory affiliated to Cricket Australia," Marjoribanks said.
"Both Newcastle and Canberra associations saw this as an opportunity to re-instate what was once a regular representative fixture on our cricket calendars. The chance to play at Manuka Oval is also an attraction."
New silverware will be up for grabs.
"In consultation with ACT Cricket we will be playing for a new perpetual trophy, the Solway-Arms Cup," Marjoribanks said.
"Peter Solway and Greg Arms played against each other as captains of ACT and Newcastle in the 80s and 90s. They were teammates for NSW Country and Australian Country. But it's also in recognition that both family names have been a constant in Newcastle and ACT cricket over the last 40 years."
Arms' son Daniel is unavailable for Newcastle, marking one of several changes to the side that recently claimed an unprecedented fourth straight NSW Country Championships title.
Bush Blues quartet Logan Weston, Josh Bennett, Aaron Bills and Gonian are also out while Callum Gabriel, Josh Claridge and Ben Egan are in line for Newcastle debuts.
Nathan Hudson gets a recall.
NEWCASTLE: Nick Foster (c), Joseph Gillard, Josh Claridge, Nathan Hudson, Aaron Wivell, Ben Balcomb, Adrian Chad, Callum Gabriel, Patrick Magann, Daniel Bailey, Josh McTaggart, Ben Egan.
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.