And, as always, triple j Unearthed are on the look out for one artist from each Groovin The Moo region to add to the 2023 line-up. Past winners include SAFIA, Coda Conduct and West Thebarton. To be eligible, make sure you have your best tunes up on the triple j Unearthed website. The competition opens at 9am on Monday, February 13, and you've got until midnight on Sunday, March 12, to get your tunes uploaded.

