Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Eliza Rose, LUUDE, Fatboy Slim, alt-J, Ball Park Music and Amy Shark are on Maitland's 2023 Groovin The Moo line-up

LR
By Lisa Rockman
Updated February 1 2023 - 9:08am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fatboy Slim, Amy Shark, alt-J, Eliza Rose, LUUDE, The Chats and Ocean Alley are coming to Maitland on April 22 as part of the Groovin The Moo 2023 line-up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.