Fatboy Slim, Amy Shark, alt-J, Eliza Rose, LUUDE, The Chats and Ocean Alley are coming to Maitland on April 22 as part of the Groovin The Moo 2023 line-up.
Also confirmed are Ball Park Music, Barkaa, BBNO$ (Canada), Choomba, Confidence Man, Denzel Curry (US), Laurel (UK), Omar Apollo (US), Royel Otis, Skegss, Skepta (US), Slayyyter (US), Slowly Slowly, Sophie May (UK), Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Teenage Dads and Teenage Joans.
In this year's triple j Hottest 100 Eliza Rose took out the No.2 spot with B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All). Then there was Ball Park Music (No.8, Stars In My Eyes), Skegss (No.19, Stranger Days), LUUDE (No. 28, Big City Life), Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers (No. 55, Girl Sports), as well as Teenage Dads and plenty of other Moo artists taking spots further down across the countdown.
There's also Fresh Produce artists and community programs to be announced, plus details of how you can get involved with Shoot the Moo, Film the Moo and brand new Tok the Moo competitions.
And, as always, triple j Unearthed are on the look out for one artist from each Groovin The Moo region to add to the 2023 line-up. Past winners include SAFIA, Coda Conduct and West Thebarton. To be eligible, make sure you have your best tunes up on the triple j Unearthed website. The competition opens at 9am on Monday, February 13, and you've got until midnight on Sunday, March 12, to get your tunes uploaded.
