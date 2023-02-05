Newcastle Herald
NRL stars Jack Wighton and Latrell Mitchell arrested following Canberra nightclub incident

Cameron Mee
Cameron Mee
February 5 2023
Canberra Raiders star Jack Wighton has been arrested following an incident on Sunday morning. Inset, a photo of Wighton and Latrell Mitchell uploaded to Instagram on Saturday night. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Canberra Raiders star and NSW Origin player Jack Wighton has been arrested following an alleged incident at a Civic nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning.

