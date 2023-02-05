The Newcastle Jets have been lauded for their attractive football under coach Arthur Papas.
Now they are developing a hard edge. And Papas couldn't be happier.
The Jets twice came from a goal down to draw 2-all with a rejuvenated Perth Glory at Macedonia Park on Saturday.
In doing so, the Jets became only the third team to take a point from the Glory at home this season, albeit leaving it late.
Replacement striker Archie Goodwin headed home at the back post in the 88th minute after good lead-up work from Matt Jurman and Trent Buhagiar.
It was just the second time in 10 games this campaign where the Jets have not surrendered three points after conceding the first goal.
"Earlier in the season, if we didn't play well and weren't winning we were losing," Papas said. "There is a little bit more resilience in the group now to get those kind of results. At a place where all [away] teams have found it difficult to get points, we were able to twice come back from behind.
"I can only praise my players for the way they worked and kept believing. To come away with something is very important. That is credit to where the group is at and how they are evolving."
In an entertaining, end-to-end contest, Perth had the better of the chances and will be disappointed that they didn't close out the game.
Reno Piscopo scored a contender for goal of the season in the 58th minute, curling a right-foot shot from 25 yards, to kickstart the Jets revival after Luke Bodnar put the home side ahead on the stroke of half-time.
They could have been 2-0 down at the break, but Jack Duncan saved a penalty from David Williams after after Daniel Stynes fouled Keegan Jelacic in the box.
"The game was so end to end and had a lot of momentum swings," Papas said. "We were very good in the opening 15 minutes yet they created the better chance in that period.
"We lost our way a little bit which led to giving away a penalty."
The point, the Jets third draw in four games, moved them up a position to eighth spot on 18 points.
"We are two points outside the six," Papas said. "It has been a positive month for us in terms of a shift in the way we are playing our football but also getting results. We want to turn those results into wins, especially at home."
Glory coach Ruben Zadkovich said they had let the Jets off the hook.
"When we talk about clear cut chances - lets call it for what it is - a 3-0 or 4-0 scoreline at hall-time would have been fair," he said. "When you don't take those chances, it gives them hope and something to keep chasing.
"Credit to Newcastle in terms of coming back twice. I'm not huge on stats, but if you look at them, I'm sure we had the better of the chances, more corners, more penalty box entries, more final third entries. we peppered them and probably should have won."
Next for the Jets is a visit by Melbourne Victory on Sunday. The Victory are fresh from a 3-1 win over Wellington - their first win since December 11.
"You can't look at the ladder as a form guide," Papas said. "Everyone is able to take points off everyone at the moment.
"Victory need to start their run now to have a chance [of making the finals]. They have signed some pretty good players and are about to sign another in the window."
Japanese import Manabu Saito is almost certain to make his debut for the Jets against Victory.
The winger travelled to Perth but Papas opted to hold him back.
"I just thought that he has gone across three different time zones in a week," Papas said. "He is adjusting to different climate.
"With 20-30 minutes to go he could have come on and the pace of it may have been a bit too much too soon. If we give him and extra week he will be settled.
"We brought him because we wanted to include him in the group and get used to our processes, the players and the language. Even just being part of the warm-up. He has fitted in well with the group and we expect him to come into the picture."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
