Byron Bay edge out Snapper Rocks, Merewether in Australian Boardriders Battle final

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
February 5 2023 - 7:00pm
Byron Bay celebrate their win on Sunday after the final scores dropped at Newcastle beach. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Merewether Surfboard Club fell agonisingly short of creating Australian Boardriders Battle history in a three-way, final wave finish as Byron Bay won their first national title on Sunday at Newcastle beach.

