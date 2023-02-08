"Through a contact of mine in Scotland, I received a call to say Phil was struggling for game time," Papas said. "He was on the bench for most games but wasn't getting minutes. It is a really competitive league. The feedback from the coach, David Martindale, was that it was probably a step too early to have gone over there, and he didn't settle as quickly as they would have liked. He had another 18 months on his contract and could have sat there. At his age, he needs to be playing. He is probably in a better position to do that here.