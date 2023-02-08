Newcastle Herald
Home/National Sport/A-League

A-League soccer, 2023: New arrivals to hit ground running after Jets close transfer window with flurry of signings

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
February 8 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phil Cancar has joined the Newcastle Jets from Scottish Premier League club Livingston and could feature against Melbourne Victory on Sunday. Picture Getty Images

NEW defender Phil Cancar has arrived from Scotland and could make his A-League debut for the Newcastle Jets off the bench against Melbourne Victory at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.